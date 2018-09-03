Clear
Tropical Storm Gordon Strengthening In The Gulf, But Weather In Valley Stays Quiet

Tropical Storm Gordon will impact the coast of Alabama, Northwest Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana Tuesday through early Wednesday, but the storm's impact on the Tennessee Valley will be minimal, if anything.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Tropical Storm Gordon is the big attention grabber in the Southeastern U.S. The storm is organizing and slowly intensifying off the Gulf Coast of South Florida Monday afternoon and evening.

Gordon's impact on the Tennessee Valley will likely be minimal and restricted to a small increase in showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The impact on the coast from Alabama and Northwest Florida to Mississippi and Louisiana will be significantly bigger: heavy rain, damaging winds, occasional tornadoes, coastal flooding, and deadly rip currents. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Alabama and Mississippi Coasts, including Mobile, Gulf Shores, Biloxi, and Gulfport. A Tropical Storm Warning includes the coast from the Western Florida Panhandle through Alabama and Mississippi to Louisiana, including New Orleans, Pensacola, Mobile, Fort Walton Beach, Biloxi, and Gulfport.

In the Tennessee Valley....
Our Labor Day has been hot by dry, and the evening will follow similarly. The night is a good one for a cook out and a swim in the pool. We head back to work Tuesday to start a shortened week. Tuesday will become mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The morning starts with lower 70s. The afternoon will warm into the lower 90s with heat indices of 95-100 degrees. You'll notice a stiff wind from the east at 10-20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Spotty to scattered showers will increase on Wednesday and Thursday as Tropical Storm Gordon's leftovers weaken well to our west.

