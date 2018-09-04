Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tropical Storm Gordon Stays Away From The Tennessee Valley

Tropical Storm Gordon may briefly become a hurricane before making landfall tonight. It will weaken quickly and impact the Tennessee Valley minimally, if at all.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to breifly become a hurricane before making landfall between 7 PM and 10 PM tonight between Biloxi, Mississippi and the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Tropical storm force winds are spreading inland from near Pensacola to the Alabama Coast. The strongest winds will arrive along the Alabama and Mississippi coast this evening. Hurricane Warnings continue for coastal Alabama and Mississippi with Tropical Storm Warnings for the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Louisiana. Gordon's landfall comes with the potentially destructive winds, tornadoes, 2-4 inches of rain, flash flooding, coastal flooding, and potentially-deadly rip currents.

In the Tennessee Valley, impacts will be minimal, if anything at all. As Gordon weakens over Mississippi, showers may expand away from the storm's circulation. That may help to bring an increase in rain on Wednesday and Thursday, especially west of I-65. The wind and tornado risk will pass well west and southwest of us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events