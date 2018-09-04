Tropical Storm Gordon Stays Away From The Tennessee Valley

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to breifly become a hurricane before making landfall between 7 PM and 10 PM tonight between Biloxi, Mississippi and the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Tropical storm force winds are spreading inland from near Pensacola to the Alabama Coast. The strongest winds will arrive along the Alabama and Mississippi coast this evening. Hurricane Warnings continue for coastal Alabama and Mississippi with Tropical Storm Warnings for the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Louisiana. Gordon's landfall comes with the potentially destructive winds, tornadoes, 2-4 inches of rain, flash flooding, coastal flooding, and potentially-deadly rip currents.

In the Tennessee Valley, impacts will be minimal, if anything at all. As Gordon weakens over Mississippi, showers may expand away from the storm's circulation. That may help to bring an increase in rain on Wednesday and Thursday, especially west of I-65. The wind and tornado risk will pass well west and southwest of us.