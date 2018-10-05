Tropical disturbance could mean Increasing rain next week

We are tracking a disturbance in the tropics that could influence our weather in the Tennessee Valley next week. We will stay mostly dry until at least Wednesday.

Weather looks great for high school football on our Friday evening. Expect dry conditions with temperatures in the lower 80s around kickoff. We will slowly cool into the 70s by halftime.

The warm and dry weather will continue through this weekend. That doesn't mean a stray shower can't happen, but nearly all of the Tennessee Valley will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but both days will still be mostly dry.

A disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea could organize and become the next tropical storm. We are tracking this system closely as it will be tracking northward across the Gulf of Mexico and toward the northern Gulf Coast. It could impact areas from Southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Expect track and impacts are highly dependent on how quickly this system intensifies. That's true for its possible influence on our weather in the Tennessee Valley, too. For now, our chance for rain is increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical systems can often be good large scale weather pattern changers. A change in the weather pattern may allow more October-like chill to arrive in the Tennessee Valley late next week. This forecast can change, so be sure you're staying updated on fresh information.