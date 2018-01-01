Troopers, deputies chase driver in Madison County

Authorities ended up chasing a woman through the Monrovia area Wednesday morning after they said she refused to pull over.

Scroll for more content...

Alabama State Troopers on the scene said they tried to stop the woman for speeding just before 8 a.m., but she wouldn't stop.

Troopers, Huntsville police and Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies all pursued the woman in the area around Indian Creek, Blake Bottom and Jeff roads until the chase ended at Monrovia Middle School.

No students or staff are at Monrovia Middle School this week because of spring break.

Troopers said the woman did not have any identification. There was also a man in the car, authorities said.

A K-9 unit was brought in to check the vehicle before it was towed from the scene.