Troopers: Hit-and-run driver admits he killed Leighton man

A Colbert County man has admitted he was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a man in Leighton.

Alabama State Troopers say David Lee Borden of Cherokee contacted them late Saturday night.

Troopers tell WAAY 31 Borden told them he was driving on Highway 157 Saturday evening when he hit 75-year-old Jimmy Oneal Waldrep near Duncan Lane.

Borden says he didn’t see Waldrep because he was wearing dark clothing.

Borden claims he turned around and went back but panicked when he saw people gathering around Waldrep.

The case will go before a Colbert County grand jury.