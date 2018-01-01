Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battle blaze at Huntsville cabinet business Full Story

Troopers: Hit-and-run driver admits he killed Leighton man

The driver contacted State Troopers hours after the hit-and-run happened

Posted: Mar. 18, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2018 2:21 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A Colbert County man has admitted he was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a man in Leighton.

Scroll for more content...

Alabama State Troopers say David Lee Borden of Cherokee contacted them late Saturday night.

Troopers tell WAAY 31 Borden told them he was driving on Highway 157 Saturday evening when he hit 75-year-old Jimmy Oneal Waldrep near Duncan Lane.

Borden says he didn’t see Waldrep because he was wearing dark clothing.

Borden claims he turned around and went back but panicked when he saw people gathering around Waldrep.

The case will go before a Colbert County grand jury.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events