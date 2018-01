Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck which took the life of one person in Limestone County.

Scroll for more content...

Troopers announced Monday afternoon they were investigating the wreck, which occurred on Holt Road.

Investigators say it was a single-vehicle wreck, and one person died as a result of it.

Troopers have yet to identify the crash victim at this time. It is unknown if anyone else was hurt in the wreck.