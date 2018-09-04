Triple murder suspect to appear in court

A man charged with capital murder of three people in Guntersville will head back to court Tuesday morning.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was out on parole in the midst of serving a life sentence when he was arrested in July on the murder charges.

According to court records, Spencer is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

WAAY 31’s I-Team recently obtained documents related to Spencer’s parole after the Alabama Attorney General’s office said the state parole board made a mistake in releasing Spencer.

It is expected that Spencer will be in the courtroom for Tuesday’s hearing. Back on August 16, Spencer’s attorney filed a motion asserting Spencer’s right to be present for “any and all proceedings at every stage of his capital trial.”

WAAY 31 will be at Tuesday morning’s hearing. We will update this story with the latest from the courtroom.