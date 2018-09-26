Clear
Trinity City Council approves raise for city workers, police car & fire truck

A city in north Alabama passed a budget Tuesday night that includes a raise for employees.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:51 AM
Posted By: WAAY 31 News

Trinity City Council passed the budget that includes a new police car and $25,000 toward a new fire truck. 

According to the Decatur Daily, employees will receive a 25-cent per hour raise, which will go into effect on Oct. 1.

