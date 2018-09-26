Trinity City Council approves raise for city workers, police car & fire truck

TRINITY, Ala. -- A city in north Alabama passed a budget Tuesday night that includes a raise for employees.
Trinity City Council passed the budget that includes a new police car and $25,000 toward a new fire truck.
According to the Decatur Daily, employees will receive a 25-cent per hour raise, which will go into effect on Oct. 1.
Stay with WAAY 31 News for additional information as it becomes available.
