A man accused of intentionally and seriously injuring his infant daughter will head back to court on Wednesday.

Robert Elliott III faces two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment. After being continued six times, Elliott’s jury trial began on Monday, according to court records.

On May 31, 2014, Elliott brought the “limp, dying body of his daughter” to Athens-Limestone Hospital. Court records state that the baby had “multiple, life-threatening injuries including bruises, contusions, hematoma, brain bleed and broken ribs.”

As hospital personnel notified law enforcement, the baby was rushed to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and survived her injuries. Medical personnel at Huntsville Hospital determined that the child was the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS).

Elliott was taken into custody and charged with aggravated child abuse after denying “no fewer than a dozen times” that he shook his daughter.

After several days, court records state that Elliott requested a second interview with investigators during which he admitted to shaking his baby. However, he claimed that he didn’t mean to harm her.

He also told investigators that he was “putting the baby down and picking her up too roughly and dropping her on the floor, all of which he explained were accidental.”

Elliott was later indicted on all four charges on August 15, 2014. A few months later, on December 14, 2014, court records show he waived his right to an arraignment hearing and entered a plea of “not guilty.”

He was then released on a $31,000 bond on October 26, 2015.

Just over a year later, as Elliot awaited his trial (which had been continued four times by mid-September), he was arrested in Boonville, Missouri and charged with for possession of 0.5 ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

That arrest caused the judge in Elliott’s aggravated child abuse case to revoke his bond and he was brought back to the Limestone County Jail.

Fast forward almost two years, Elliott’s attorneys attempted to prevent more than 1800 pages of medical records and corresponding testimony from being used in the trial.

In a Motion to Suppress filed on September 18, 2018, defense attorney Lucas Beaty argued that there wasn’t enough time for them to be able to comb through and understand all the records in time for the trial set to begin on September 24, 2018.

Beaty stated in his motion that prosecutors provided them with 1843 pages of medical records starting on September 7, with the final 199 pages being delivered on September 13.

He argued that “Given the late nature of their disclosure, the defense cannot be expected to gain an adequate working knowledge of this amount of material. As such, the Defendant’s right to cross examine witnesses called against him would be infringed.”

Prosecutors challenged the defense’s motion in a formal response stating that they were prompt in turning over copies of the medical records they requested as they received them. They state the original case file produced by prosecutors was handed over to the defense around October 14, 2014.

They also state that after they subpoenaed the medical records of the victim from Huntsville Hospital on July 24, 2018, they provided a copy to the defense as soon as they got it. Prosecutors further argue that the defense didn’t do their due diligence and request medical records prior to September 2018.

In his motion, Deputy District Attorney James Ayers Jr. states that “over the four years that this case has been pending, the defense has never specifically requested medical records from anyone...The defense has never at any time sought the Huntsville Hospital record despite the fact that [the victim] has been treated there for the SBS and resulting horrific disabilities and brain damage for over four years.”

Judge Chadwick Wise ultimately agreed with prosecutors and dismissed the defense’s Motion to Suppress on September 21, 2018.

That same day, Judge Wise also rejected a motion made by prosecutors asking to amend the indictment and increase the level of severity on the charge of aggravated child abuse from “basic,” which is a Class B Felony, to “enhanced,” which is a Class A Felony.

Elliott’s trial is set to continue Wednesday morning.