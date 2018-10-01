Many upset after trash dumped on side of Madison County road

People in Madison County are upset after someone dumped garbage on the side of a busy road. A social media post with pictures showing the people redirecting traffic while dumping some of the trash has gained attention.

The dumping happened near the intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Nick Davis Road in the Harvest community. WAAY 31 talked to people who live in the area who were upset about the dumping--and hope whoever's responsible is caught.

"I've never really seen anybody doing it," said Harvest resident, John Thomas. "Kind of risky, kind of brave."

Thomas told said he sees items discarded on the side of the road all the time---but nothing like what he saw on Monday.

"It looks like they might have been moving somewhere or moved their trailer or something and had a bunch of stuff they wanted to get rid of. And they just dumped it there--that's what it looks like," Thomas said.

Thomas wasn't the only one concerned. Earnest Jones, who cuts the grass for businesses in the area, said he's used to picking up trash.

"Beer cans and everything keeps getting thrown out here," Jones said. "I have to pick up all the paper that's being thrown out."

Jones says he thinks this incident has taken littering to a whole new level.

"It looks like a whole lot of junk to me," he said. "A whole lot of junk."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told us dumping on any public or private property without permission is illegal and carries a fine of at least $500.

"It's hard to explain why people would do something like that," Jones said.

The sheriff's office said it is aware of the items dumped at the intersection and that the people responsible could face a fine if they're caught.

If you're looking for a place to dump your unwanted items, there's a district 1 landfill on Beth Road, as well as the Huntsville Solid Waste Disposal Landfill, which is located on Leeman Ferry Road. You can also contact your county commissioner's office to find other places to legally dispose of your unwanted items.