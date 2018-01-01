wx_icon Huntsville 28°

Jackson County Road 33 and Main Street are closed at the train crossings Full Story

Train wreck shuts down streets in Hollywood

Woman in car taken to hospital

Posted: Jan. 13, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Following a train crash with a vehicle, Jackson County Road 33 and Main Street in Hollywood will be closed for the next several hours.

Hollywood police chief Jason Hepler tells WAAY 31 an elderly woman is in a hospital in stable condition. Firefighters say the woman pulled in front of an oncoming Norfolk Southern train around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The woman apparently hesitated and tried to back up. The second-guessing caused her to linger on the track too long, according to police.

The closings affecting County Road 33 and Main Street are concentrated at the railroad crossings.


Hollywood police chief Jason Hepler

