Train wreck shuts down streets in Hollywood

Following a train crash with a vehicle, Jackson County Road 33 and Main Street in Hollywood will be closed for the next several hours.

Hollywood police chief Jason Hepler tells WAAY 31 an elderly woman is in a hospital in stable condition. Firefighters say the woman pulled in front of an oncoming Norfolk Southern train around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The woman apparently hesitated and tried to back up. The second-guessing caused her to linger on the track too long, according to police.

The closings affecting County Road 33 and Main Street are concentrated at the railroad crossings.