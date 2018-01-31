wx_icon Huntsville 53°

wx_icon Florence 53°

wx_icon Fayetteville 50°

wx_icon Decatur 51°

wx_icon Scottsboro 50°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Train carrying GOP lawmakers involved in accident

An aide said no lawmakers were injured in the accident between the train and a trash truck.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 11:07 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Scroll for more content...

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he's not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events