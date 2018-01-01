wx_icon Huntsville 71°

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jackson Co.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 5:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 8:59 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Jackson County Sheriff Deputes conducted a traffic stop on Highway 72 in Scottsboro. 

Beatrice Hillis, 36, of Grant was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. 

Officials told WAAY 31,  they conducted an inventory search of Hillis' car. 

During the search deputies located Marijuana, Cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, and over $1,500, officials said. 

Additional amounts of drugs were found on Hillis after being transported to the Jackson County Jail. 

Hillis is facing charges of, 

-DUI-Combined Substance

-Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Cocaine

-Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Oxycodone

-Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Alprazolam

-Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

-Promoting Prison Contraband (3 Counts)

