Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, crack cocaine

A Hillsboro man is facing drug charges after police said they found methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his car.

Scroll for more content...

Police pulled over Thomas Ricks, 62, after they said he turned without signaling in the area of West Moulton Street and 8th Avenue SW on Sunday.

Police said they saw drug paraphernalia in his car when they walked up to speak to Ricks.

He was detained and officers said they found crack and meth inside the vehicle.

Ricks was charged with meth possession, crack cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and failure to signal.

He was jailed on $2,600 bond.