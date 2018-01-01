wx_icon Huntsville 55°

wx_icon Florence 54°

wx_icon Fayetteville 54°

wx_icon Decatur 53°

wx_icon Scottsboro 57°

Clear

Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, crack cocaine

A failure to signal a turn landed a Hillsboro man behind bars, police said.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 9:58 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 9:58 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Hillsboro man is facing drug charges after police said they found methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his car.

Scroll for more content...

Police pulled over Thomas Ricks, 62, after they said he turned without signaling in the area of West Moulton Street and 8th Avenue SW on Sunday.

Police said they saw drug paraphernalia in his car when they walked up to speak to Ricks.

He was detained and officers said they found crack and meth inside the vehicle.

Ricks was charged with meth possession, crack cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and failure to signal.

He was jailed on $2,600 bond.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events