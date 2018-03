Traffic has slowed on Hwy. 72 near Bluewater Creek Bridge in Lauderdale County because an 30 foot box truck ran into the ravine.

According to state troopers, the accident occurred around 2:28 p.m. and it appeared the driver fell asleep while driving and there were no injuries.

West bound traffic on Hwy. 72 heading towards Florence in using only one lane.

Crews told WAAY 31, the box truck was cleared around 7:00 p.m.