Clear

Maintenance work in Decatur will impact this street

Decatur Utilities

The wastewater maintenance work starts Saturday, September 22nd at 7:00 a.m.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 9:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

One of Decatur Utilities' authorized contractors will perform wastewater maintenance work on 8th Street SE between 9th Ave SE and 10th Ave SE. The work starts Saturday, September 22nd at 7:00 a.m. and will likely finish up around 2:00 p.m. the same day.

The work is happening in the westbound lane of 8th Street, so all westbound traffic will be diverted to the center turn lane while crews are working. Decatur Utilities is asking drivers to be aware of all workers, equipment, and traffic control in the work area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events