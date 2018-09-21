Maintenance work in Decatur will impact this street

One of Decatur Utilities' authorized contractors will perform wastewater maintenance work on 8th Street SE between 9th Ave SE and 10th Ave SE. The work starts Saturday, September 22nd at 7:00 a.m. and will likely finish up around 2:00 p.m. the same day.

The work is happening in the westbound lane of 8th Street, so all westbound traffic will be diverted to the center turn lane while crews are working. Decatur Utilities is asking drivers to be aware of all workers, equipment, and traffic control in the work area.