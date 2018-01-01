Trading Umbrellas For Jackets

The back edge of the rain is working through the Tennessee Valley. The last of the rain will exit the Tennessee Valley to the east between 5 PM and 6 PM. The clouds will clear out before 10 PM this evening. A cold wind will kick up, and some chill will settle into the Tennessee Valley tonight. Grab the jacket on your way out the door if you're heading out this evening. You likely will need it later in the evening.

Scroll for more content...

Remember water levels will continue rising as rain runoff drains off the ground into the rivers, creeks, and streams. The water levels in the rivers will likely rise through the weekend, and flooding may persist into next week. Never try to drive or walk through flood waters. That can be deadly. If you live near a river, creek, or stream, be sure to keep an eye on the water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground if water threatens. Standing water on the ground will gradually subside as the sun comes out tomorrow and stays with us through the weekend.

The rain will end before 6 PM this evening. We will trade our umbrellas for jackets as a gusty, cold wind drops our temperatures from 60s to 50s and then to 40s this evening. Tomorrow will start sunny with chilly lower 40s. We haven't needed the sunglasses in a few days, but we will need them for the morning drive on Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be sunny and dry with chilly mornings 30s and mild afternoons with upper 50s and lower 60s. The next round of rain will move through the Tennessee Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning.