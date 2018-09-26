Clear
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 near Ardmore

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, one southbound lane has been reopened and traffic is heavy.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 southbound near mile marker 366 in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.

All but one of the southbound lanes are closed while a wrecker crew works to get the tractor-trailer upright. The Alabama Department of Transportation said they hope to have all lanes reopened by 4:00 p.m. today. 

Traffic is being diverted at the Tennessee State line to U.S. 31 until the roadway is completely reopened. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

