Tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 near Ardmore

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 southbound near mile marker 366 in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.

All but one of the southbound lanes are closed while a wrecker crew works to get the tractor-trailer upright. The Alabama Department of Transportation said they hope to have all lanes reopened by 4:00 p.m. today.

Traffic is being diverted at the Tennessee State line to U.S. 31 until the roadway is completely reopened. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.