Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shoals area school on lockdown Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tractor accident kills Morgan County contractor

Bobby Lee Chaney died while working at a house on Thompson Road.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

According to the Morgan County coroner, a private contractor died Tuesday while working on a house on Thompson Road.

66-year-old Bobby Lee Chaney was working when a tractor rolled over him and killed him.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office got the initial call around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events