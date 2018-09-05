Tractor accident kills Morgan County contractor

According to the Morgan County coroner, a private contractor died Tuesday while working on a house on Thompson Road.
66-year-old Bobby Lee Chaney was working when a tractor rolled over him and killed him.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office got the initial call around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
