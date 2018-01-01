Tracking Weekend Rain

The rain has wrapped up temporarily, but there's more on the way for the weekend. In the meantime, it is going to be cold and sunny for our Friday. Thursday night's showers brought around a quarter of an inch of rain to most locations, but the main topic of conversation heading into Friday will be the cold.

After starting out in the 20s this morning, high temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Expect just a few passing clouds and a cold north wind.

By tonight, the clouds start to thicken after midnight as a precursor to the next round of rain that arrives Saturday evening. Another shot at measurable rain is good news - we are still about three inches below average for 2018 rainfall. The rain lasts through the first half of Sunday before we begin to dry out for the remainder of the weekend.