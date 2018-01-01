Tracking Potential Record Warmth

Tuesday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures are starting out very mild again today and a wind out of the south will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 80s, likely setting a new high temperature record for today's date. Clouds increase through the afternoon and it will remain breezy. Expect a wind out of the south-southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly this afternoon and mainly east of I-65.



Tonight, it remains fairly comfortable and cloudy. The chance for isolated showers will continue and we'll keep mostly cloudy skies. Lows dip into the mid-60s to start out Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow, as a cold front approaches from the west, isolated showers continue. Rain chances begin to increases through the day, especially through the Shoals, but storms will become more likely after sunset. The coverage of the rain and storms increases Wednesday night and remains relatively widespread Thursday. The likelihood of severe weather is minimal for Wednesday into Thursday, but we are tracking the potential for strong storms next Saturday as the cold front approaches.