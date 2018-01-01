Tracking A Risk For Severe T'Storms This Weekend

Potentially dangerous and damaging thunderstorms will impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The highest risk for severe thunderstorms includes Huntsville, Fayetteville, Athens, Decatur, and the Shoals. The severe thunderstorm risk will taper, but it will not end as the line of storms moves eastward toward Sand Mountain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form during the day Saturday. A cold front will march eastward across the Tennessee Valley Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The risk will begin increasing west of I-65 from the Shoals to Athens and Decatur from 10 PM through 1 AM. The risk will shift eastward across I-65 toward Huntsville, Madison, and Fayetteville from midnight through 3 AM. The eastward track will continue, bringing a slightly lower risk for severe thunderstorms to the Sand Mountain Region from 3 AM through 6 AM.

The primary impacts will be damaging winds over 60 mph and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is also possible, especially west of I-65 across the Shoals. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible in spots. Localized flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

Now is the time to prepare for the potential for dangerous weather. Review your severe weather plan and make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if dangerous weather threatens. Know your safest place to be for a tornado. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode. Overnight storms are especially dangerous since most of us are sleeping and can be easily caught offguard by dangerous weather. For more information on how to prepare, click here.

Rain will mainly take break tonight and Friday, though an isolated shower or storm is possible. They will be brief if they happen, lasting no more than 20-30 minutes. Any showers will gradually wind down this evening. Temperatures will slowly ease back through the 70s. This evening will otherwise be partly cloudy and muggy. Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 60s. The rest of Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 70s.