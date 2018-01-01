Toys R Us closing 180 stores, 2 in Alabama

Toys R Us announced Tuesday morning it would close 180 stores as part of its financial restructuring plan.

The Huntsville store is not affected by the closure. Stores in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa are on the closings list. The closings account for a fifth of the chain's stores in the U.S.

Closing sales at most stores would begin sometime in early February, and stores would close their doors by mid-April, the company said. Plans are for other stores to become co-branded Babies R Us stores.

Last fall, Toys R Us entered bankruptcy protection. Tuesday's filing by Toys R Us attorneys states the closings are due to increased competition and online shopping preferences.

The closings still need to be approved by a judge.