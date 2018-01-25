Toyota-Mazda plant to have big impact on Madison Co. home builders

WAAY 31 has continued to bring you updates on the impact the Toyota-Mazda plant is expected to have on our area.

Wednesday, we learned it's going to have a pretty big impact on Madison County.

According to officials, about 60% of the employees for Toyota-Mazda are expected to live in Madison County.

WAAY 31 decided to find out what home builders and Madison County residents think about the possible population growth.

"With every job that the Toyota plant is going to bring to Madison County, that probably adds on three or four extra jobs within the community, so I think that’s going to be a huge bonus," said Madison County resident Brian Metrick.

Metrick says he thinks the new plant is not only good for the people already here, but also for people who will move here for jobs at the plant.

“A huge boost to residential construction in Madison County, you know, with them building out by Madison and also over in south Huntsville and other areas within in the county," Metrick said.

And he’s not wrong.

“You will see a lot of subdivisions built, especially in the next three to five years," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Strong says, thanks to the Toyota-Mazda plant, Madison County will be gaining a lot of new faces.

And the county is already preparing for the growth.

“We approved approximately 80 residential lots just today," Strong said.

And it’s not just subdivisions.

“There’s going to be apartments, there’s going to be condos," Strong said. "There’s different walks of life for all people.”

Because of these new people moving in, WAAY 31 decided to reach out to some home builders to see how they're preparing for the impact.

Charlie Murphy with Murphy Homes says they're excited for the influx of people expected to call Madison County home, and says they're already working to recruit more people to join their workforce because of it.

Strong told WAAY 31 Breland Properties and Sealy Properties are also getting ready for that influx.

“This was a big win for the county and I think it will be a big plus for all the residents here," Metrick added.

Strong tells WAAY 31 they will discuss the Toyota-Mazda plant's impact on the county as well as Madison County’s portion of the incentives package at their next meeting, which is February 7th.