Town Madison Cooperative District approves additional funding for Town Madison

This afternoon the Town Madison Cooperative District voted to increase the development's budget in order to make it more accessible to people traveling to Town Madison.

The budget increased from $22 million to $40 million in order to satisfy the next phase of the project.

That next phase includes the fly over bridges to enter Town Madison for people traveling westbound on I-565.

The cooperative is responsible for overseeing the entire Town Madison project. They make sure it's on schedule and on budget.

They won't meet again until September, but between now and then the focus is finalizing the interchange.

"The plans are being drawn now, and the state has to go and approve all of that. Once we get the final approval because we are working on state right of ways at this point and everything else had been behind state right of ways so we're moving into state right of ways and we've got to work extensively with them and the federal highway department and so all of that will be taking place," Steve Haraway, member of the Town Madison Cooperative District, said.

The committee hasn't set a date for the September meeting, but that is when the project is expected to move into phase two.