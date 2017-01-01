Tornadoes injure 0 in Tennessee Valley in 2017

The National Weather Sevice Huntsville forecast office says no one was injured in 2017 from tornadoes in the Tennessee Valley.

The weather service says nine tornadoes touched down in its county warning area, which includes the WAAY 31 coverage area along with Cullman County in Alabama and Franklin and Moore Counties in Tennessee.

No one died and no one was injured as a result of the tornadoes. The strongest tornado hit Cullman and Marshall Counties Aug 31. The EF-2 tornado reached a peak wind speed of 115 mph and traveled more than 13 miles across the two counties. Cullman County had a total of three tornadoes, while no other county saw more than one.

Several counties saw no tornadoes in 2017 including Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, Jackson, DeKalb and Lincoln County.

This is the first time since 2012 no one was injured in a tornado in the Tennessee Valley.

