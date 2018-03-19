LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm warnings for Madison Co. and Limestone Co.

As severe weather moves through the Tennessee Valley, we want to see what you're seeing in your neighborhood.

When it's safe to take pictures, snap a shot and send your photos and videos to photos@waaytv.com, tweet them at us on Twitter, or post them on our Facebook page.

Scroll for more content...

2:52 p.m. - The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Madison County and Limestone County until 3:15 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds are expected.

2:03 p.m. - The National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado warning for Colbert County.

1:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Colbert County until 2:15 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm had rotation in it near the Littleville and Tuscumbia areas around 1:40 p.m., the weather service said. The storm could produce quarter size hail and possibly a tornado. It was moving northeast toward Colbert Heights.

Colbert Heights, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Whiteoak and Ford City could all be affected by the storm, according to the weather service.