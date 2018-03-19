Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm warnings for Madison Co. and Limestone Co.

Live updates on storm conditions throughout the Tennessee Valley for Monday.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 3:03 PM

2:52 p.m. - The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Madison County and Limestone County until 3:15 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds are expected. 

2:03 p.m. - The National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado warning for Colbert County.

1:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Colbert County until 2:15 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm had rotation in it near the Littleville and Tuscumbia areas around 1:40 p.m., the weather service said. The storm could produce quarter size hail and possibly a tornado. It was moving northeast  toward Colbert Heights.

Colbert Heights, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Whiteoak and Ford City could all be affected by the storm, according to the weather service.

