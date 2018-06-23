The tornado that went through Cullman County Friday was rated an EF-2

Here are the details for the tornado that went through Cullman County and injured three people.

Rating: EF-2

Estimated Peak Wind: 130 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 5.56 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 180 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 3

Start date: 03/22/2018

Start time: 0650 PM CDT

Start location: 9 W West Point / Cullman County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.2482 / -87.1101

End date: 03/22/2018

End time: 0712 PM CDT

End location: 4 WNW West Point / Cullman County / AL

End_lat/lon: 34.25 / -87.0136

Survey Summary:

NWS survey team was able to confirm the tornado that originated in

Winston County continued into Cullman County. Damage was consistent

with an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph near Jones

Chapel.

As the tornado crossed into Cullman County, the vortex likely

lifted shortly after crossing CR 1069 after producing minor limb

damage. The tornado likely touched down again west of the CR 1055

and CR 1082 intersection. Extensive tree damage was observed.

Numerous trees were either uprooted or snapped as the tornado

tracked through a depression on the north side of CR 1055.

Intensity was documented as 90 mph (EF-1) as it approached CR

1082. At this point, the tornado likely lifted again as it moved

east of CR 1082 with only minor limb damage observed through

Sullivan Creek.

Peak intensity of the tornado was observed along CR 1091, west of

CR 1114. A one year old manufactured home was completely

destroyed as it broke away from its anchors. The home was

perpendicular to the winds, facing due west. It was displaced

about 20 yards from its original location. Three of four corner

anchor units were ripped from the ground. The forth remained

lodged in ground but the metal strap was ripped from the I-Beam.

It is worth noting that the anchors were approximentlly 2-3 feet

into the ground, and were strapped to the I-Beam (from what could

be observed). However, given the highly saturated, muddy soil, the

anchors were pulled out as the home tipped backwards. Given this

potential failure, winds were estimated at 130mph, or slightly

above the expected value for a completely destroyed manufactured

home. Additionally, near this location, several trees were

uprooted. Peak width of approximately 180 yards were also

documented in this area.

As the tornado tracked east, another area of downed branches and

uprooted trees were noted east of CR 1107. This was the final

location of observed damage as the tornado likely lifted and

eventually dissipated along CR 1114.