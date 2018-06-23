The tornado that went through Cullman County Friday was rated an EF-2

Here are the details for the tornado that went through Cullman County and injured three people.
____________________________
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 130 MPH
Path length /Statute/: 5.56 Miles
Path width /Maximum/: 180 Yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 3
Start date: 03/22/2018
Start time: 0650 PM CDT
Start location: 9 W West Point / Cullman County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.2482 / -87.1101
End date: 03/22/2018
End time: 0712 PM CDT
End location: 4 WNW West Point / Cullman County / AL
End_lat/lon: 34.25 / -87.0136
Survey Summary:
NWS survey team was able to confirm the tornado that originated in
Winston County continued into Cullman County. Damage was consistent
with an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph near Jones
Chapel.
As the tornado crossed into Cullman County, the vortex likely
lifted shortly after crossing CR 1069 after producing minor limb
damage. The tornado likely touched down again west of the CR 1055
and CR 1082 intersection. Extensive tree damage was observed.
Numerous trees were either uprooted or snapped as the tornado
tracked through a depression on the north side of CR 1055.
Intensity was documented as 90 mph (EF-1) as it approached CR
1082. At this point, the tornado likely lifted again as it moved
east of CR 1082 with only minor limb damage observed through
Sullivan Creek.
Peak intensity of the tornado was observed along CR 1091, west of
CR 1114. A one year old manufactured home was completely
destroyed as it broke away from its anchors. The home was
perpendicular to the winds, facing due west. It was displaced
about 20 yards from its original location. Three of four corner
anchor units were ripped from the ground. The forth remained
lodged in ground but the metal strap was ripped from the I-Beam.
It is worth noting that the anchors were approximentlly 2-3 feet
into the ground, and were strapped to the I-Beam (from what could
be observed). However, given the highly saturated, muddy soil, the
anchors were pulled out as the home tipped backwards. Given this
potential failure, winds were estimated at 130mph, or slightly
above the expected value for a completely destroyed manufactured
home. Additionally, near this location, several trees were
uprooted. Peak width of approximately 180 yards were also
documented in this area.
As the tornado tracked east, another area of downed branches and
uprooted trees were noted east of CR 1107. This was the final
location of observed damage as the tornado likely lifted and
eventually dissipated along CR 1114.
