Tornado clean up continues for Ardmore and Elkmont

Day two of tornado clean up in the towns of Ardmore and Elkmont in Limestone County.

The Prepare and Response Disaster Relief team out of Madison County was helping pick up debris in those areas.

Crews were cutting large tree limbs and making piles so they can burn smaller limbs.

Emergency Management Agency officials told WAAY 31, in the past there's been a lot more debris than this after a tornado hits.

Families in the area said, it could be alone time before everything is back to normal again.

Billy Pitts a resident said, "We started around 8:00 a.m. yesterday and worked until about 4:30 p.m."

Limestone County crews have begun picking up small pile of debris residents have left along the side of the road.

"They don't need to block the ditches, because if we did have rain, we don't want them to fill the ditches up with debris," said Rita White with EMA.

Pitts and his family told WAAY 31, they're not giving up until their yard is completely cleaned up.

"We're going to work until we give out today. Trying to get everything on the side of the road, because the county is going to pick it all up," said Pitts.

Officials are asking anything with chemicals should not be burned or left on the side of the road. Instead they should be taken to the landfill.