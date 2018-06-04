Topgolf is offering free class for women

If you are a woman and are looking to improve your golf skill look no further.

Topgolf in Huntsville is offering a free hour long class to women.

It start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 5th at Topgolf.

The class is tailored to teach women women of all skill levels the fundamental of the game.

To register head to Topgolf's website.