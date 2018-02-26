Toddler in coma after nearly drowning

A Tennessee Valley family is praying for a two year old boy who is clinging to life after he nearly drowned.

The toddler was without a pulse for 45 minute after he was pulled from a pool in Danville.

"When they pulled him out he was blue and purple, had no pulse, wasn't breathing. In my opinion,I'm not a doctor, but was dead," said Eric Easterwood, who is Jackson's dad.

Easterwood is living every parent's worst nightmare.

"It's amazing how quick your life can change," said Easterwood.

As soon as family noticed Jackson was missing -- they say they immediately scrambled to find him.

"At first they didn't see anybody in the pool, but it was because he was in an odd angle in the pool," Easterwood said.

Jackson was in the pool for 5 full minutes, and without a pulse for 45.

Easterwood says the only thing that saved his son was a family member who knew C-P-R.

Morgan county deputies arrived on scene, then Jackson was airlifted to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

And going forward -- Easterwood said it's vital to be vigilant about water safety anytime children are around.

"These one, two, three year olds they just see water and they think play time they don't know," said Easterwood.

Tonight the Easterwoods are simply asking for thoughts and prayers as Jackson fights for his life.