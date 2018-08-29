Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday: His legacy lives on

He's no longer with us but he'll always be the "King of Pop" to so many around the world.

Today would have been Michael Jackson's 60th birthday and according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's vice president of education, Dr. Jason Hanley, his legacy is secure. Jackson died in 2009 after decades of game-changing music.

The song "Thriller" is now six times platinum, "Billie Jean" is five times platinum and "Beat It" is four times platinum. Meanwhile, designer Hugo Boss has created a new limited-edition version of the white suit MJ wore on the cover of "Thriller."

Members of Michael’s family -- including his children Prince and Paris and his brothers Jackie, Marlon and Tito -- will attend the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday. A performance of Michael Jackson "One" by Cirque du Soleil will be followed by an after-party featuring a DJ set by Mark Ronson.