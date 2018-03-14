It was far less than the vote of confidence many may have hoped to hear heading into the NCAA Tournament but Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl didn't hold back on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

“We’re not playing well enough going into this tournament to win right now,” Pearl said.

Luckily, Tigers fans don't need to worry, because he's got the fix and hopes how they implemented it at practice on Tuesday will prepare them for their NCAA Tournament matchup with the College of Charleston on Friday.