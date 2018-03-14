Clear
Tigers "hit" in practice with hopes of correcting issues

Bruce Pearl didn't like what he's seen from his team in recent weeks so he went back to a physical style of practice on Tuesday with hopes of fixing their issues ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2018 7:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2018 7:35 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

It was far less than the vote of confidence many may have hoped to hear heading into the NCAA Tournament but Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl didn't hold back on Tuesday.  

“We’re not playing well enough going into this tournament to win right now,” Pearl said.

Luckily, Tigers fans don't need to worry, because he's got the fix and hopes how they implemented it at practice on Tuesday will prepare them for their NCAA Tournament matchup with the College of Charleston on Friday.  

