Tigers agree to terms with top overall draft pick

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.
The Tigers announced the agreement before Monday's game against Oakland. In 17 starts at Auburn this year, Mize went 10-6 with a 3.30 ERA. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 12.24 strikeouts per nine innings.
In three seasons at Auburn, Mize went 20-13 with a 2.96 ERA, 324 strikeouts and 43 walks.
The Tigers have agreed to deals with 35 players from this year's draft.
6/25/2018 12:45:31 PM (GMT -5:00)
