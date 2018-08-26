Clear

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson in $9M golf game

Pro players take on million dollar golf game.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 2:21 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are planning to participate in an 18-hole, one-on-one exhibition match with $9 million at stake, according to a report from Golf.com

The game will be held on Thanksgiving weekend with live pay-per-view coverage available on B/R Live and DirectTV.Golf.com describes the prospective event as a "made-for-TV match" that would be broadcast on a major network and involve multiple corporate entities. The web site reported that the match will likely take place at a Las Vegas golf course and that both Mickelson and Woods are open to wearing microphones during the competition.

"You will hear a lot of the comments that you don't hear on regular TV," Mickelson told Golf.com.

According to Bleachreport.com, The 42-year-old Woods is a 14-time major champion who is in the midst of a remarkable comeback after overcoming multiple back surgeries.This season, Tiger has six top-10 finishes and four top-five results to his credit. That includes a second-place finish in the PGA Championship last weekend, where he was only two shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.The 48-year-old Mickelson is a five-time major winner, who is just a U.S. Open win short of the career Grand Slam. Mickelson has also finished second at a major 11 times during his career.

Mickelson joked with Woods on Twitter saying, "I bet you think this will be the easiest $9 Million you will ever make."Accoring to Forbes.com, Woods ranked 16th with $43.3 million in earnings, and Mickelson was 22nd at $41.3 million. That placed them first and second, respectively, among all golfers.

