Three tornado sirens are not working in Huntsville

According to Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency, three outdoor sirens are not working, because they are undergoing repairs.

Scroll for more content...

The sirens are located at Oakwood University, Slaughter Rd, and Owens Crossroads.

WAAY 31 reached out to Emergency Management Agency who said, Owens Crossroads is currently under repair. Maysville area and Oakwood University sirens are being moved and updated.

According to Huntsville Madison EMA took down the sirens after learning of inclement weather. The sirens have to be removed with cranes and the company using cranes had a malfunction with the machinery and wasn't able to take it down right away.

The sirens should be up and running within two weeks, said Huntsville-Madison County EMA officals.

People are advised to pay attention to local media and use weather radios to stay updated.