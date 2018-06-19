Three dead in Walmart shooting

TALLASSEE, Ala. (AP) - Three people are dead after a shooting outside a Walmart store in Alabama.

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock tells news outlets the alleged shooter crashed a car into a vehicle in the store parking lot, then opened fire. He says two women inside the vehicle were fatally wounded.

Hammock says the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities haven't released the names or any other details about what happened. A police department employee says investigators are busy at the scene of the shootings, which happened Tuesday morning.

Tallassee is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Montgomery.

