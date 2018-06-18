Three charged with trafficking after large pot seizure

Three people from California are facing drug trafficking charges after Huntsville police said they were found with more than 20 pounds of marijuana in Madison.

Somlak Getty, 37, Teddy Asiamah, 40, and Ade Karre, 32, all were arrested Friday in the 8500 block of Highway 72.

Madison-Morgan STAC Team members initiated a takedown there and said they found 21.8 pounds of marijuana and $11,370 in cash.

Police said not long after they arrested the three, someone connected to them was contacted and told to remove some drugs being stored at a hotel in Macon, Ga. Police there were notified and said they found an additional seven pounds of marijuana.

Getty, Asiamah and Karre were all jailed on $150,000 bonds.