Three charged with stealing, selling car for scrap

The men are accused of taking the car from a Kilpatrick car lot Monday.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2018 2:05 PM

Three men were arrested for stealing a vehicle from a car lot in the Kilpatrick area on Monday.

Mary Spence, 54, Randy Spence, 32, and Jonathan Spence, 29, all of Albertville, were arrested the day after the vehicle was stolen, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris said investigators on the case developed the men as suspects and when they went to one of the suspects' homes in Albertville, investigators said they found out the vehicle had been scrapped at an Albertville scrapyard.

All three men were charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree marijuana possession and illegal possession of alcohol. Randy Spence also was charged with first-degree theft.

