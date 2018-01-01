Three arrested in Moulton after ongoing investigation

Three people were arrested in the Five Points community after an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Scroll for more content...

Cody Busbey, 30, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Patrick Kirby, 32, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leaha Hensley, 30, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrests were made after agents received information about Busbey being involved in selling meth, said Sheriff Gene Mitchell. During the investigation they also learned Busbey had possibly taken stolen property in trade for meth from his customers.

According to Sheriff Mitchell, during the the search of Busbey's residence in Moulton they found a large amount of meth, packaging material, marijuana and evidence that Busbey was involved in illegal sales of narcotics. There were also five people at Busbey's residence. During a pat down of the people, agents located meth on Hensley, along with a meth pipe and meth in Kirby's vehicle along with a meth pipe.

Possible stolen items were found and taken until the investigation of recent thefts is concluded, said Sheriff Mitchell.

According to authorities Busbey and Kirby have made bond. Hensley is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a bond of $3,500.