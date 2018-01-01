Three arrested after police found a pound of marijuana

Three men are arrested after an investigation in reference to the Distribution of Marijuana from a residence.

Parker Alred, was charged with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Unlawful Distribution of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kiephen Cooper, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree and Loitering in a Drug House.

Jason Holt, was charged with Loitering in a Drug House.

Sheriff Ana Franklin told WAAY 31, Thursday, the culmination of a Marijuana investigation was concluded after agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force assisted by Decatur Police and Decatur SWAT.

A Search Warrant of the residence located at 807 Austinville-Flint Rd. SW in Decatur was issued.

During the search agents found one pound of marijuana, packaging material, digital scales, marijuana grind, a semi-automatic .223 rifle, 9mm semi-automatic pistol and cash that is believe to be proceeds from marijuana, Sheriff Franklin said.

Alred's bond is set at $30,300, Cooper's bond is set at $600 and Holt's bond is set at $300.