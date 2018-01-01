Three people arrested after burglaries in Lawrence Co.

Three people were arrested after reports of thefts at four residences and one business in East Lawrence County.

Calvin Nelms, 35, of Moulton was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the second degree, Fraudulent Use of Debit/Credit Card, and Identity Theft.

Brandon Stewart, 30, of Hartselle was charged with Burglary in the third degree and Theft of Property in the second degree.

Nicole Tucker, 26, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the second degree.

According to authorities, beginning in January several vacant homes, cabins, and a business were burglarized.

Officials said, electrical wire, cooper tubes, a generator, and personal property were stolen.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell told WAAY 31, some of the property was recovered and the investigation is still on going.