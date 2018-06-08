Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Bourdain dead at 61 Full Story

Thousands of athletes prepare for Alabama State Games

The opening ceremony will feature a parade of athletes. The opening ceremony will feature a parade of athletes.

The opening ceremony starts Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:56 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An Olympics-style weekend of sports will kick off in the Rocket City on Friday.

Scroll for more content...


The Alabama State Games brings together thousands of athletes from around Alabama for more than two dozen sports.

Now in its 36th year, the State Games began with Auburn as its first host back in 1983. It started with about 600 athletes competing in four sports and in the next 30 years grew to more than 6,000 athletes participating in 25 sports.

Part of Friday's opening ceremony will feature a keynote speech from Christy Swaid. She's a six-time world champion professional jet ski racer.

Swaid will address attendees during the Athlete Leadership Summit from 5-6 p.m.

The opening ceremony itself will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a parade of athletes and a lighting of the torch.

Admission is free. For more information about the sports throughout the weekend, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events