Thousands of athletes prepare for Alabama State Games

An Olympics-style weekend of sports will kick off in the Rocket City on Friday.

The Alabama State Games brings together thousands of athletes from around Alabama for more than two dozen sports.

Now in its 36th year, the State Games began with Auburn as its first host back in 1983. It started with about 600 athletes competing in four sports and in the next 30 years grew to more than 6,000 athletes participating in 25 sports.

Part of Friday's opening ceremony will feature a keynote speech from Christy Swaid. She's a six-time world champion professional jet ski racer.

Swaid will address attendees during the Athlete Leadership Summit from 5-6 p.m.

The opening ceremony itself will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a parade of athletes and a lighting of the torch.

Admission is free. For more information about the sports throughout the weekend, click here.