This state will pay you $10K to move there and work from home

Starting in 2019, Vermont will pay people who move there and work remotely for an out-of-state employer $10,000 over two years to cover relocation expenses, coworking memberships, computers, internet, and other work-related expenses. Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill into law in May.

The northeastern US state is known for gorgeous landscapes, great ski slopes—and a rapidly shrinking tax base.

Vermont is aging faster than the rest of the US population, an economic crisis that has prompted some creative solutions from state officials.

In addition to the remote worker plan, Vermont has also launched a program called "Stay to Stay Weekends" aimed at convincing the state's 13 million annual tourists to relocate there.

Visitors who plan their trips during one of the four designated weekends from April to October can network with employers, entrepreneurs, and realtors.

The first-come, first-served remote worker grants are only available to new residents who relocate on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

Vermont has budgeted grants for about 100 new remote workers in the first three years of the program and about 20 additional workers per year for every year after.

The program will reimburse new residents who work remotely for out-of-state companies up to $5,000 a year, for two years, for expenses like moving costs, computers, and shared office space memberships. There’s a cap on the budget for this plan, too—$125,000 in 2019, $250,000 in 2020.

Vermont's population is small. The US Census Bureau estimated there were just 623,657 people living there in July 2017.