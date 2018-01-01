This is why Huntsville police cannot confirm number of 2018 shootings

WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville Police Department today to find out how many general shootings the city has seen this year.

Police told WAAY 31 that getting that exact number isn't as easy as some may think.

Officers told WAAY 31 that no matter what the outcome of a shooting is, they all start as a "shots fired" call.

The department told WAAY 31 their current software records every one of those calls the same way.

For example, if you were to hear fireworks near your home, thought it was gunfire, and told that to 9-1-1 operators it would be recorded by dispatchers as "shots fired."

If someone shot a gun into your home and you called it into police that would also be recorded as a "shots fired" call.

That means if Huntsville police counted every "shots fired" call they got during any time frame the total would include everything from fireworks to an actual shooting.

Right now the department has no easy way of finding out which calls were actually a shooting.

Instead it would take hours of sifting through calls and only counting the calls where evidence of a shooting was found.

Huntsville is above average for shootings this year, and a woman who lives along Knight Road where the latest shooting happened told WAAY 31 she just wants it all to stop.

"I've lived everywhere. There's a lot of shooting, fighting, arguing. I've been in domestic violence I know how it is. Everyone needs help," Laura Satzinger said.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 that new record-keeping software is in the works , but they were not ready to reveal the details yet.