This is the most searched Netflix show in Alabama

HighSpeedInternet.com used Google search results to find the most popular Netflix show in every state.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

When it comes to Netflix favorites, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore rank at the top for most Alabamians.

The website HighSpeedInternet.com used Google search results to determine what the most-searched for Netflix shows were for each state in the U.S. "Gilmore Girls," which ran on the WB network for seven seasons but had a reunion miniseries in 2016 on Netflix, was the most-searched show in Alabama. 

In Tennessee, the Brazilian thriller "3%" was the most-searched for show. Across the rest of the southeastern U.S., results showed "Orange is the New Black" was the top search.

In fact, “Orange is the New Black” was the country’s most-searched Netflix show, and was the top search in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

The second most-searched show in the nation was “American Vandal,” which topped Google searches in Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

