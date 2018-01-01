Thieves targeting mailboxes in Jackson County

Jackson County authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves who may be targeting mailboxes.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a mail carrier called deputies after finding a large amount of opened mail dumped on roadsides.

The mail was found on Highway 65 in Paint Rock Valley, in the Trenton and Garth communities. Authorities said they also found opened mail on county roads 1 and 10.

Investigators said they believe thieves are looking for gift cards, checks and other valuables.

Authorities said if you notice any suspicious vehicles or people lurking around mailboxes, call 911.