There is a resurgence of meth in north east Alabama

An Etowah County Drug Enforcement Officer said the presence of meth is growing in north east Alabama.

On wednesday the unit rounded up 74 people who have connections to the drug trade in Alabama.

On Thursday they arrested two men in Fort Payne who had more than an ounce of meth on them, which is considered drug trafficking in Alabama.

WAAY 31 sat down with the drug enforcement unit Friday to find out why meth is again running rampant in our area.

One person in Marshall County, who didn't want to be identified, said meth has directly impacted several members of their family.

"They lose their homes, they lose their children. This is good people that were great in high school. They made good grades. They played sports," said the person impacted by meth.

Phil Sims with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit told WAAY 31 one of the biggest problems is the cost of meth.

"Used to, about a year and a half, two years ago, an ounce of meth would cost around twelve hundred dollars or so. We're seeing it now go for five hundred dollars an ounce," said Sims.

They've seen a drastic decrease in the amount of labs in the area, which means there is a large supply coming in from somewhere else.

"The majority of it is 95% or better pure, which is very strong. What we're seeing is that it comes south of us. Its coming in through the border. Its coming in through mexico," said Sims.

In January alone Sims's unit had over 150 drug related cases, which is roughly 70 cases more than their monthly average a few years ago.

Sims said they can take as much drugs off the street as they can, but that won't fix the problem.

"As long as there's demand someones always going to find a way to supply that demand," said Sims.

The person in Marshall County impacted by meth said there needs to be more help for people who are addicted to the drug to stop the demand.

"It's hard to get help. It's hard to get in rehab. You know, you have to have money. They need a lot of help to get out. A lot of support," the person impacted by meth.