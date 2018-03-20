The storms left Morgan County residents cleaning up damage

The aftermath of last night's storms left many residents in the Tennessee Valley picking up the pieces.

One of the areas hit the hardest was Morgan County.

Much of the damage was caused by large trees falling and some hitting people's roofs.

Residents in Falkville told WAAY 31, they have never seen a storm like last nights and today they are left with a massive amount of damage and clean up.

On Hand Rd. two homes had trees fall onto their roofs.

One family started taking matters into their own hand and tried to remove the tree themselves. They said, this storm caught them off guard.

"That storm was terrific, the wind was just...terrible," said Helen Johnson a resident.

Another resident Lorraine Large said, "We heard like a rumbling sound and felt the house shake and my daughter said, 'something just hit the house.' We got up and ran outside in the pouring rain and sure enough the biggest tree on the property hit the house."

The good news was no one was injured.

One resident told WAAY 31, a local church was coming to help with the clean up.