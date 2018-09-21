The start of a wetter pattern

Today marks the start of a shift in our pattern of extraordinarily hot afternoons and sunshine. Highs hit the lower 90s today with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. We'll see a few showers and storms with an overall chance of rain at 30%.

Saturday will be interesting in that not all locations across the Tennessee Valley will see equal rain chances. Farther west through the Shoals, expect showers and storms off and on, possibly starting before sunrise. East toward Sand Mountain, showers and storms will be few and far between all day. Saturday's chance of rain is 40%.

Looking ahead to next week, highs dip into the low to mid 80s for a bit and rain chances ramp up to between 50 and 60 percent as a slow moving cold front creeps toward northern Alabama.